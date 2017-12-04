04 Dec 2017 | 12.33 pm

Tipperary Crystal’s seasonal TV ad campaign ‘Katie’s Plan’ airs from today, and unashamedly sets out to leverage the dark Irish sense of the meaning of emigration with a series featuring the story of 11-year-old Katie, coming home to Ireland from London with her Mam for Christmas.

The giftware company describes its schmaltzy TV advertising campaign as “striking at the very chord of Irish family values”, with a storyline involving “a warm and nostalgic Irish Christmas” and a sentimental plot point: Katie has been conspiring with her Granny in advance for a very special gift for her Mam.

Tipperary Crystal is also running a nationwide competition alongside the campaign, called ‘Bring Your Loved One Home for Christmas’.

Managing director Robbie Scanlan said: “This ad is our homage to the very essence of the Christmas Season — family, friends and loved ones. Over the years, the Tipperary Crystal brand has become an intrinsic part of Irish culture across cities, towns and villages. 2017 will mark the first of a serious of ads that we intend to release annually for the Christmas season.”

The advert was shot on location in Co Kildare, and features Elena O’Connor as Katie, with Carolyn Bracken as her Mam and Barbara Sheridan as Gran.

Allied Imports Ltd, the operating company behind the Tipperary Crystal brand and based in Ballycoolin, D15, enjoyed buoyant trading in the year to November 2016, booking a net profit of €1.47m following a profit of €1.67m the year before. The company director/shareholders are Robbie Scanlan, Stephen Scanlan, John Fitzpatrick and Gerard Humphries.