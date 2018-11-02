Time To ConGregate In Cong

02 Nov 2018 | 11.26 am

The village of Cong in Co Mayo will host its sixth annual ‘Mind Mesh’ conference starting on November 23, with more than 100 Irish and international speakers joining the CongRegation.

CongRegation will consist of seven separate events over the weekend of 23 to 25 November in ten different venues, including an evening of talks in Ashford Castle, an adults Physics Workshop, a full day ‘Unconference’, children’s workshops, a learn-the-ukulele bar music workshop and a foraging walk in Cong Wood.

Centrepiece of the somewhat quirky event will be the ‘unconference’, which will see coffee shops, the bookshop, art gallery, restaurants and shops in Cong village turned into mini conference centres or huddles with attendees debating ideas from the perspective of artificial intelligence to how to get ideas off the ground.

And the price of entry? No cash, but a 600-word unique article on the theme of ‘ideas’ which will be posted on the conference website.

Organiser Eoin Kennedy (pictured) explained: “The structure and the different events at CongRegation are designed not alone to share information more effectively but to allow the attendees to get to know each other better, in a relaxed and informal peer based environment. These combined have produced lots of serendipity in previous years.”

Speakers at the Ashford Castle evening of ‘Ideas Talk’ include businesswoman Daphne McKinley on establishing the Sean Edwards Foundation, Valerie Cox on her 21 years experience of ideas as a journalist in RTE, Lee Tunney Ware on what are ideas, David Gluckman, poet and inventor of Baileys, on how the creativity community approaches ideas.

This evening will finish with a Semicon(g)ductor Physics session with Mags Amond and Richard Millwood, where the audience will try their hand at conducting — electricity.

“We are looking for open-minded people with a curious mind, from very different backgrounds, and a unique insight on ideas, to submit their thoughts via the entry form on the website,” added Kennedy.

Each session or huddle at the event lasts one hour, with two in the morning and two in the afternoon, moderated by a chairperson. A free ticket is delivered to attendees once they produce their submission paper and tea/coffee/lunch will be provided during the day.

Breaks are built into each day to facilitate social interaction, and there are specially designed day long workshops for children, including a smart fabric workshop by Common Ground Design, a music workshop with drums, and a clay modelling workshop in the Crossroad Centre.

More details and entry form on the CongRegation website.

Pic: Dzerinaldas Lukosius