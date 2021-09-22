Tigers Childcare Acquires Little Fairies

22 Sep 2021 | 11.11 am

Childcare operator Tigers Childcare has taken over Tallaght’s Little Fairies Creche and Montessori, extending its number of centres 13 in the Dublin area and one in London.

Chief executive Karen Clince (pictured) said: “We are doubling down on our growth both in Ireland and the UK, with the aim of bringing the Tigers model of care to even more children.

“In the coming months we are looking to acquire more operators that align with our mission to deliver the highest quality service and best developmental outcomes for children backed by a strong team.

“Little Fairies operated a similar service to Tigers Childcare, with a great team delivering an exceptional service.”

In January 2020, Tigers Childcare secured a €5m funding commitment from DunPort Capital to support the company’s expansion in Ireland and the UK. It is in the final stages of its latest funding round, due to be announced in the coming weeks.

As well as on-site pre-school and after-school childcare services, Tigers Childcare it provides full-day care services at its early years centres.

Clince added that some of the challenges brought on by Covid are causing smaller providers to ask if it is worth their while continuing in business.

“The restrictions that applied to running childcare centres during the pandemic, as well as the continued professionalisation of the sector, have put added pressures on smaller operators, with many looking to exit. Staff recruitment and retention has become a major issue for the vast majority.

“Once a centre is a good fit for us, we step in and continue their legacy. We remain passionate about treating our colleagues well and ensuring the highest quality care for all of our children.”

Little Fairies owner Áine Byrne commented: “It is with a heavy heart that I let go of this setting in Tallaght and part company with my great staff members.

“When I met Karen I immediately knew she was someone who would carry on the legacy I have built up there. She has retained all of the staff, which was also very important to me.

“I admire the Tigers Childcare ethos. their focus on excellence in childcare provision and am confident that they will continue to deliver a great service and build on what we’ve created.”