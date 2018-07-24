Ticket Touting To Be Banned By Law

24 Jul 2018 | 03.40 pm

The government has decided to introduce legislation to ban the above-face value resale of tickets for sporting and entertainment events.

The proposed legislation would also prohibit the use of bot software to purchase tickets in excess of the number permitted by event organisers.

Business minister Heather Humphreys said the government will support and amend the Prohibition of Above-Cost Ticket Touting Bill introduced to the Oireachtas by TDs Noel Rock and Stephen Donnelly.

Their Bill provides for gardai to have arrest powers without warrant, and or the purpose of making a ticket tout arrest to enter, if need be by force, and search any premises. The penalty for ticket touting under the Bill is up to €5,000 on summary conviction.

The minister offered no rationale for interfering in the free market of ticket resale, beyond stating: “It’s wrong that people who make no contribution to sport or music can profit from the resale of tickets for sell-out matches and shows. In doing so, they deprive genuine fans of the opportunity to attend these events, and the time has come to put a stop to it.”

Humphreys’ department commented in 2017, when commencing a consultation process: “Though a legislative response may look to be the most appropriate way to deal with the issue, reviews in a number of countries have concluded either that legislation is not warranted and/or that it is unlikely to be effective. In the UK, for example, the comprehensive review of online secondary tickets undertaken by Professor Michael Waterson in 2015-2016 recommended against the introduction of additional legislation whether in the form of a ban on the secondary ticketing market, a cap on resale price levels or making the use of bots illegal.”

Market leader Ticketmaster told the Department of Business that legislation of the resale market is ineffective, and would simply push the market underground or offshore; leaving customers exposed to fraudulent websites that are outside the reach of local consumer protection agencies.

The company stated: “The media frenzy around ticket resale has only served to confuse the public and sensationalise the issue. Our data shows that less than 1% of the tickets that Ticketmaster Ireland sells on behalf of its clients are subsequently resold – a vastly different story to what is told in the Irish press. It is our belief that the answer lies in technology and where artists want to limit or mitigate resale, we provide comprehensive tools to achieve that.”

John O’Neill, CEO of Tickets.ie, told the consultation: “We believe that the best means to protect the consumer is to properly enforce the existing consumer protection and competition laws as opposed to the introduction of new legislation that will have limited impact in practice, be difficult to enforce and will ultimately raise costs for consumers and potentially reduce the number of live events in Ireland.”

The new law, which criminalises selling a piece of paper for a profit, will be a blow to SMEs who rely on touts to source tickets to prime corporate entertainment events such as Ireland rugby matches at Aviva Stadium. Tickets for such events are hoovered up by corporates, with SME buyers having to rely on the grey market.

• Soon some of these Gumtree ticket vendors could be breaking the law

Fianna Fail’s Stephen Donnelly (pictured) stated: “The move to online sales and ‘bots’ has brought ticket touting to an industrial scale. Time and time again, fans are being told that all tickets are sold out on the primary sales website, while almost immediately being able to buy those same tickets at much higher prices on other websites.”

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who has championed the ticket tout clampdown, said: “Ireland is set to take the lead in effectively banning ticket touting. The legislation proposed is ambitious and sensible: it ensures an effective ban on ticket touting and also a ban on bots from snapping up tickets. I have no doubt that for sports and music fans, this legislation will be a game changer.It’s now my ambition that, should this Bill be passed by the Dáil and become law in Ireland, we see other nations across Europe replicating it.”

• Ticket touting in context: historical insight from former Ticketmaster boss Tommy Higgins



Details of proposed legislation

• The ban on above face value resale would apply to designated venues with a capacity of 1,000 or over.

• Venues seeking to be designated would be required to state that their capacity was 1,000 or above and that events in the venue were likely to give rise to significant levels of ticket resale.

• The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation would have a reserve power to designate venues for the purposes of the legislation where this would be in the interest of consumers.

• The use of bot software to buy more than the permitted number of tickets would be prohibited.

• The ban on above face value resale would not apply to ticket sales by charities and recognised sporting bodies and clubs for fund-raising purposes.

Applying the legislation to known designated venues rather than on the event-by-event basis proposed in the Bill fromDeputies Rock and Donnelly would facilitate effective enforcement, according to Humphreys.

The legislation will give the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation a reserve power to designate venues where this would be in the interest of consumers.