19 Aug 2021 | 11.12 am

Thrive Global, the behaviour change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, has opened an engineering office in Dublin.

The company recently closed an $80 million Series C funding round, co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Owl Ventures.

Thrive said it intends to hire up to 40 people across its product, engineering, and design functions. The Dublin base is near to Merrion Square D2 and the company says its workplace will be flexible and hybrid.

Thrive Global’s Irish base is being supported by taxpayers through state aid from IDA Ireland.

Enterprise minster Leo Varadkar commented: “I’m especially happy to see that these new jobs will offer a flexible, hybrid work culture, something the government is keen to see more of.”

Arianna Huffington (pictured), founder and CEO, stated: “When we launched Thrive Global in 2016, the epidemic of stress and burnout was already global. So our solutions have to be global as well, and that’s why I’m excited to announce another milestone in our journey – the opening of Thrive Global Dublin.

“As we expand our footprint around the world — with offices in New York, San Francisco, Athens, Bucharest, Melbourne and now Dublin — we’re also expanding our reach and impact at a time when the hunger for solutions is stronger than ever.”