Three To Enable Mobile Call Recording

14 Jun 2019 | 11.35 am

Three has announced Ireland’s first mobile call and SMS recording product for business customers.

The company says the secure, SIM-based recording solution uses encrypted cloud storage which is simple to use, administer and deploy.

One target market is financial Institutions, which are required under Mifid II regulation to record and store all communication, trade or investment related activity for seven years.

Three says the recording service will also be beneficial to customers looking to reduce costs on dispute resolution, as well as those looking to use recording for training and quality management.

The product is managed through an interactive web-based portal for recording retrieval, replay and archiving, and supported by a dedicated help desk in Three’s business customer care centre in Limerick.

Karl Duffy (pictured), Head of Enterprise and Public Sector, commented: “A number of our customers were coming to us with the requirement to, not only record mobile conversations, but also store them for several years. This new product provides that service. The service is also seamless to the user, allowing our customers to make calls as normal without the need to use an app.

“Instead of taking a shortcut with an unreliable app solution, we have gone for a belt and braces approach as we recognise that our customers want a secure and robust product that supports their regulatory obligations. The solution also works for roaming and international calls.”

Three’s new mobile call recording product will be available from July 2019.

Pix: Naoise Culhane