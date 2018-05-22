Three Startups Spin Into NovaUCD

22 May 2018 | 02.52 pm

Many companies have been spun out from University College Dublin’s enterprise centre, NovaUCD. Now companies are ‘spinning in’ to benefit from engaging with the university, the latest trio being EPIC Conjoint, This is Seaweed and Travacoin.

More than 25 companies are located at NovaUCD and employ around 200 people. It is a purpose-built facility for high tech and knowledge-intensive startups, which have either spun out of UCD research programmes or which locate on campus to collaborate with the university and benefit from its research.

UCD director of enterprise Tom Flanagan said: “ The founders of these companies are experienced entrepreneurs who will be a great addition to our community. These companies have global ambition and significant plans for job creation and fund-raising over the next few years, and we look forward to assisting them to achieve these goals.”

EPIC Conjoint, established by Matt Johnston in 2016, has developed a software-as-a-service platform that enables companies of any size to conduct powerful market research rapidly, delivering customer insights on products, pricing and perceived value in the market.

This is Seaweed is an organic food brand and aims to encourage consumers to engage with seaweeds and to understand the benefits they possess in terms of nutrition and taste. Each seaweed in the company’s product range has its own suite of beneficial vitamins and minerals that make them ‘superfoods’. The company was established in 2015 by Paul O’Connor, a marine biologist and a seafood enthusiast.

Travacoin is developing an application to enable airlines to use blockchain-based currency, rather than fiat currency, to refund and compensate passengers in the event of flight disruption. Travacoin was established in 2016 by Brian Whelan (pictured) who has extensive experience in the area of air passenger rights and advocacy, both in the public and private sectors.

The three companies expect to create up to 30 new jobs and raise up to €7.5 million in funding over the next couple of years. To date, NovaUCD has supported the launch of circa 200 high tech companies which have attracted over €200m in equity investment. These include BiancaMed, Equinome and Logentries.