Three Sorts Out Arranmore With Broadband

16 Apr 2019 | 10.49 am

Mobile telco Three has installed a variety of broadband connections on Arranmore, an island five kilometres off the coast of Donegal.

Three Business broadband+ has been installed in a number of local business and community facilities, including in Scoil Athphoirt where students can now use interactive whiteboards, research online and participate in online learning.

The broadband solution has also been installed in the medical centre which will facilitate telemedicinal applications including video consultations with consultants on the mainland.

For the island’s Digital Hub, established by the Arranmore Business Council and Donegal Co Council, Three has installed a Wireless Leased Line as well as a managed Local Area Network, managed firewall, video and tele conferencing.

This technology has provided 100MB of uncontended broadband. A number of business and remote workers have already started using the Hub which has 13 spaces.

At Arranmore Co-Op, Three has installed a broadband router to provide faster broadband speeds, while Arranmore Ferry now also has WiFi onboard. A WiFi enabled point of payment will also be installed to allow passengers to pay using card, prior to this all tickets had to be paid for in cash.

A new broadband unit is also up and running at Arranmore Hostel and in the Community Centre.

Adrian Begley of Arranmore Business Council commented: “MODAM, Irelands first offshore digital hub, came about as part of the effort by the community council to encourage its diaspora to consider making Arranmore home once more.

“In the process of making that connectivity happen, we were approached by Three, who not only helped us with the hub, but also improved internet connectivity across the island, which is fantastic for the entire community.”

Photo (l-r): Seamus Bonner (Arranmore Business Council), Elaine Carey (Chief Commercial officer, Three), Adrian Begley and Eoin MacManus (Business Director, Three). (Pix: Keith Arkins)