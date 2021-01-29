Three Senior Appointments At Bank Of Ireland

29 Jan 2021 | 09.34 am

Bank of Ireland has appointed Michael Lauhoff, Deirdre Nicholl and Susan Brown to senior roles in its corporate banking division.

Lauhoff will head up the unit, with Nicholl as his chief operating officer and Brown as head of digital and operations.

Chief executive Tom Hayes said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael to his new role as head of corporate banking Ireland & Northern Ireland.

“Deirdre and Susan will be taking on crucial roles across our Corporate Banking business as we move into 2021. Enabling our colleagues to grow professionally is something we treat as a key priority at Bank of Ireland. Collectively they have a wealth of experience and knowledge across their respective areas of expertise.”

The bank said Lauhoff’ (pictured) will have a particular focus on liaising with business customers most financially affected by Covid-19. Previously he was director of business banking.

Nicholl has been with the bank for over six years, most recently holding the dual roles of deputy group chief internal auditor and head of audit.

Brown will lead the establishment of the new digital and operations team that will report to Nicholl’s office, after several roles in the property finance group over the past few years.