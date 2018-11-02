Three Rolls Out Chinese Brand Xiaomi

02 Nov 2018 | 04.48 pm

Three Ireland has launched a wide range of consumer product made by Chines brand Xiaomi, ranging from mobile phones to an electric scooter.

Xiaomi is the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker and Three is introducing three Xiaomi handsets – the Mi MIX 2S (from €460), the Redmi Note 5 (from €200) and the Redmi 6 (from €150). The product are being sold exclusively in 3Stores nationwide and online (handsets only).

Three says that Xiaomi smartphones deliver higher specification handsets at better value prices to customers.

The Xiaomi Ecosystem product range spans phone accessories to smart watches. Three is selling headphones, speakers, smart bands, smart watches, smart scales and the Mi Electric Scooter (pictured below), which has a claimed range of 29.9km between battery charges. It costs €450.

Mi Band 3 (€39) is the successor to the Mi Band 2, one of the top selling budget smart bands in the world. The Mi Band 3 has a bigger screen, is waterproof, a battery life of up to 20 days and features fitness tracking, sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring

Three Ireland’s Mark Gardiner comented: “Three is committed to bringing innovation to the marketplace and this exclusive collaboration with Xiaomi fits perfectly with our vision of providing our customers with a better connected life.

“Partnering with Xiaomi to unlock the potential of its incredible leading edge devices on the Three network, which now has 97% 4G coverage, is a real game changer for the market. We see this as a great partnership which consumers will really benefit from. Xiaomi has amassed a huge global fan base already and all we can say is, prepare to be a fan.”

The Redmi 6 and Redmi Note 5 handsets are free on any Three bill pay plan. For contract customers, the flagship Mi MIX 2S model (pictured) is priced from free to €199 depending on the type of Flex price plan.