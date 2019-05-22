Three Rolling Out OnePlus Flagship Mobile

22 May 2019 | 10.21 am

Three Ireland has announced an exclusive partnership with OnePlus, offering the premium OnePlus 7 Pro to Irish customers.

The top-end Android mobile phone is pitched in the same category as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and the Huawei P30 Pro, at a cheaper price point and with fewer bells and whistles.

Available in Mirror Grey, the handset will be available from Three stores on June 5, priced at €219 (128GB) on bill pay and €710 (128GB) on prepay.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 90Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, with up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus says the device’s RAM Boost learns from usage habits and allocates available RAM to memory-intensive applications, shortening loading processes for large apps like games.

It weighs in at 206 gramms.