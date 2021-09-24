Three New Board Members At HR Duo

24 Sep 2021 | 10.31 am

Human resources technology company HR Duo has appointed PJ Timmins as chairman and added Caroline Jenkinson and Joe Hogan to its board as non-executive directors.

HR Duo said it has has doubled its workforce to 26 people in the past year and plans further expansion from its Dunshaughlin office.

Managing director Jerome Ford said: “These new senior appointments to our board will provide vital support to the HR Duo team as we embark on new growth plans.

“As thousands of employees return to the workplace this week, and more businesses switch to hybrid working, there is a greater need for HR expertise, skills and experience. Businesses need to comply with over 50 pieces of employment legislation.”

PJ Timmins is former chief executive of Clerys and current chair of Drinkaware.

Formerly a deputy chair of the Labour Court, Caroline Jenkinson has more than 20 years experience dealing with cases on employment law and industrial relations disputes throughout the public and private sectors, and also worked for Ibec for more than 20 years.

Joe Hogan founded Openet Telecom Group in Dublin in 1999 and was EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2011.

Photo (l-r): PJ Timmins, Caroline Jenkinson, Joe Hogan and Jerome Forde