Three More Firms Receive Free Virgin Media Advertising

02 Jul 2020 | 12.12 pm

Virgin Media has selected three new businesses for its #BackingBusiness initiative, with the trio receiving free on-air advertising on its full schedule on Virgin Media channels One, Two and Three.

The Backing Business advertising fund runs to €1m in value, and the latest firms to benefit are Borrisoleigh Bottling in Tipperary, Clover Hill Food Ingredients in Cork, and Dublin-based Snack Farm (pictured).

Borrisoleigh Bottling was founded two years ago and recently introduced a suite of sustainably packaged products, an 8-litre water box and a 500ml carton for customers.

Clover Hill has created a supermarket-friendly retail range in addition to its industrially-packed range, currently marketed to the bakery industry.

Snack Farm says it supplies “most of Ireland’s tech sector with employee healthy snacking programmes” and has now repurposed its website to sell healthy snack mixes directly to consumers.

All three businesses will feature on Virgin Media’s weekly 60-second ad break campaign and will be promoted on Virgin Media’s social media channels.

The initiative is designed to underpin the renewal and recovery of businesses in response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. It’s open to businesses across the country and aims to give them a national platform to showcase their resilience and ingenuity.

All that owners need do is to send a short email, outlining who and where they are, some of their main products or services, and how they have coped and reinvented themselves through the current crisis.

Virgin recommends making a short video on a mobile phone, including shots of the business premises, and sending the submission to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie or WhatsApp it to 089 611 1111.