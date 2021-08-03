Three Ireland Sponsors Trinity STEM Scholarships

03 Aug 2021 | 11.53 am

Three Ireland has announced a partnership with Trinity College Dublin in which it is to fund 25 Three Ireland scholarships for women in STEM over five years.

The scholarships will be for 44year undergraduate courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and are valued at €20,000 each. Five scholarships are to be awarded annually, beginning in the academic year 2022.

As part of the partnership the telecoms company is also to fund two Three Ireland Trinity Access Teacher Fellowships worth €75,000 over three years.

Trinity Access partners with schools in areas of concentrated disadvantage and the teacher fellows will work with these schools to enhance and encourage the teaching of higher level maths and computing.

Chief commercial officer at Three Ireland Elaine Carey said: “We are delighted to partner with Trinity College Dublin to support these scholarships for women in STEM and Trinity Access Teacher Fellows. It is crucial that the technology sector recruits employees from a range of backgrounds in order to drive greater innovation and diversity in the workplace.

“As a large employer in the STEM sector, we recognise the role we play to ensure the talent pool is as diverse as possible, and these scholarships are part of these efforts. They will greatly compliment Three Ireland’s wider Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging programme.”

Photo (l-r): Dean of STEM at Trinity College Dublin Sylvia Draper, recent graduate Nwannebuife Ukponu and Elaine Carey (Pic: Naoise Culhane)