Three Ireland Offering Micro Business Grants

13 Sep 2021 | 10.06 am

Three Ireland has launched a Grants for Small Businesses programme in association with Enterprise Nation.

The scheme will seek to fund 10 small businesses and award them a portion of the €100,000 bursary, which will be made up of cash, plus advice, support and connectivity solutions from Three Ireland’s business advisers.

Applications for cash grants will be open to all businesses that are based in the Republic of Ireland, have a workforce of 1-9 employees, and have been trading for a minimum of six months.

Applications will be scored and the 20 applicants who secure the highest score will be shortlisted for the judging panels.

The 20 shortlisted applicants will be invited to do a virtual pitch to detail how the grant will help the business, and what the positive impact on their community would be.

Judges include Padraig Sheerin, Head of SME at Three Ireland, Emma Jones, CEO of Enterprise Nation, Siobhan Finn, National Hub Network Manager at NACEC and Michael O’Dea, Senior Development Advisor for High Potential Start-Ups at Enterprise Ireland.

Grants will be allocated to businesses in all four provinces and winners will be announced at the beginning of November 2021.

Padraig Sheerin (pictured), Head of SME, Three Ireland said recent research across 129 micro firms found that almost half of companies expect hybrid working to be the new norm, and 1 in 3 expecting their business to remain remote during 2022.

Respondents also identified marketing and advertising (33%), technology and connectivity (20%) and machinery and equipment (19%) as the main areas for investment.

For details on the application process, see Three.ie/business. Applications close 10 October.