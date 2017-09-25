25 Sep 2017 | 02.50 pm

Three Ireland today has launched a new two-year graduate programme, which will begin in September 2018. The programme will create paid learning opportunities for up to 15 people in areas such as IT and networks, finance, marketing, business, human resources and customer relations.

Successful candidates will join Three’s team in Dublin City Centre and complete three eight-month rotations in their area of study. Graduates will receive a competitive salary and benefits package, including a handset, annual bonus, pension, healthcare and 25 days of annual leave.

Commenting, Mark Redmond, people and property director at Three said, said that the telco firm is seeking enthusiastic, adaptable and commercially-oriented graduates to join its team in 2018.

“In the fast-paced telecommunications industry, hard work and great ideas really matter. We’re looking for the very best talent to ensure we’re constantly exceeding our customers’ expectations,” Redmond added.

Three is accepting applications from graduates across all disciplines who have graduated with a 2.1 degree or Master’s qualifications. Applications are being taken from today and will close on October 30 next.

Photo: Pictured at the launch of Three’s 2018 graduate programme are (from left) Gearoid Lyons, Alex Capper, Rahaf Khalaf and Dylan Canning