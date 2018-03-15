15 Mar 2018 | 09.31 am

Three Irish tech companies are merging under one brand, as part of a €250,000 reconfiguration. Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce will now be known as Paradyn, which employs 40 people in its Dublin and Cork offices.

Exigent Networks, an IT network security firm headquartered in Dublin, acquired Netforce in 2016. Founded in 2000, Netforce specialises in providing IT services to SMEs. Irish Telecom, a sister company of Exigent Networks with headquarters in Cork, provides consumer and commercial broadband services.

Under the new Paradyn brand, some 300 active business and public sector customers will now get access to the combined IT and communications services of the three firms.

All three companies booked small profits in 2016, according to their respective CRO filings. Exigent Networks had year-end net worth of €1.4m, while IT Telecom’s 2016 net worth was €132,000 and Netforce’s 2016 shareholders’ equity came to €443,000.

Three principals jointly owned the three companies – Cillian McCarthy, Paul Casey and Pat Downing. Paradyn director Rob Norton also held a 28% shareholding in Exigent Networks.

McCarthy is now installed as Paradyn’s CEO. “By merging these three standalone businesses under a single brand, we have a larger customer base, greater expertise and a stronger position for expansion in the Irish and UK markets,” he said.

“The back-office integration has already happened so that today’s customer-facing switch-on will be seamless. Think of the complexity of managing desktop PCs and servers in a multi-site organisation, with cloud services; back-ups and security; Office 365; broadband connectivity; and unified communications systems. We bring all of this together in a properly thought-out and more secure end-to-end solution.”

He added that there will be no changes to customer contracts and service agreements as a result of the brand merger.

Photo (l-r): Paul Casey, Cillian McCarthy and Rob Norton