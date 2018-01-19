Three Counties Combine For ‘Energy Agency’

19 Jan 2018 | 02.59 pm

The counties of Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny have come together to create a low carbon, energy efficient zone which they hope will be a magnet for internationally-trading companies looking for a near-zero emissions European base and access to a major talent pool.

Partners from Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford involved in the newly-established 3 Counties Energy Agency (3CEA) say the new ecosystem they’ve created sets the area apart as a cluster for smart, low carbon and energy efficient business.

Manager Paddy Phelan commented: “Energy consumption reductions and emissions reductions are made more efficiently and quickly in a trinity scenario and sustainable energy and climate action plans are better delivered. Everyone in this area, be they a multinational or a home-owner in a semi-detached house, will benefit from the low carbon, energy efficient hub for business this creates. It establishes a unique ecosystem across the three counties which will be similar to the environment created by the world-renowned Berlin Energy Agency. It will be a major boost to a part of the country which has traditionally lagged behind the rest of Ireland when it comes to job creation.”

The 3CEA is an extension of the energy alliance of Carlow and Kilkenny, the Carlow-Kilkenny Energy Agency, which has operated since 2002 and claims to have delivered energy savings of €14.3m in the past five years, more than half of that in thermal and heating costs, 29% in transport and 14% in electricity.

Photo: Marie Donnelly, Paddy Phelan and Cllr. Denis Foley (right), 3CEA chairman. (Pic: Patrick Browne)