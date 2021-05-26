Thousands Of Aviation Jobs At Risk

26 May 2021 | 02.05 pm

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks has been warned that thousands of jobs are at risk if government fails to provide leadership, clarity and certainty for the aviation sector.

Fórsa national secretary Ashley Connolly said the union represents 5,000 members in airlines, airports, air navigation bases, aviation regulatory bodies, and air traffic control.

Connolly (pictured) said there was an urgent need “to do better” and to provide political leadership with a clear roadmap setting out the return to international travel.

“To date we have seen a lack of commitment from government on how and when travel can resume,” she stated. “We need to remain as a globally connected open economy where trade and tourism thrive.”

She added that the union had previously called for state support to the industry to be strictly conditional on no compulsory redundancies or offshoring of services.

“If these conditions had been in place it may have offered our members greater protection against the devastating news in Shannon and Cork last week,” said Connolly.

“We remain hugely concerned that failure to provide the necessary supports – as a matter of urgency – may mean further announcements across the sector.

“Our members continue to live with high levels of uncertainty and have lived with fear and anxiety, of what the future holds for them. This has put cabin crew and aviation workers and their families under massive strain. For many, the mortgage and other debt incurred during this period will be a burden for years to come.”

Connolly noted that the current wage subsidy scheme is due to end in June. “There has been no announcement of an extension to date. We have all heard the comments that there will be no cliff edge but these statements are not enough. The lack of any detail contributes to our members’ fear and anxiety.

“Fórsa has been calling for an aviation specific income support scheme to be put in place. Failure to do so have no doubt will put in place the risk of further hardship for our members and more jobs will be lost,” she said.