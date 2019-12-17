Those Tesco Poinsettias Have Kenmare Roots

17 Dec 2019 | 03.21 pm

Supermarkets make a killing at Christmas but not just from turkeys and selection boxes. Flowers are big sellers too, with some research calculating that supermarkets account for 60% of flower sales globally.

In Ireland, Uniplumo is supplying Tesco with c.85,000 Poinsettias for the festive season. The Mexican plant is renowned for its vivid red and green leaves, which make it a go-to for festive wreaths and floral decoration.

Uniplumo is Ireland’s largest supplier of Poinsettias, which it grows in glass houses over six acres of land near Swords in north Dublin. Between November and December, Uniplumo will harvest a quarter of a million poinsettias, which are sold to garden centres, Tesco and other retailers.

Uniplumo has been supplying Poinsettias to Tesco for over two decades, and the company’s annual plant output in north Dublin is around 10 million. The business was established in Kerry in the late 1960s by Joergen Simonsen, who owned a sizeable pot plant exporting business trading as Uniflora Denmark.

Simonsen teamed up with Baron Witold Von Schoenberg and Dermot Kerins, who owned a one-acre glasshouse near Kenmare. The Danish entrepreneur convinced them to help him set up a potted plant industry, using the glasshouse to grow the plants.

Uniplumo took root and flourished, becoming a major supplier of young plants to large pot plant growers across Denmark, Germany, Holland, France and the UK.

In 1981, Uniplumo was acquired by the Neil McCann’s Fruit Importers of Ireland, and is now part of Total Produce plc. After the acquisition the business relocated to Dublin and shifted focus to supply deals with Irish multiples. The company acquired the former Highfield Nurseries in Wyestown in 2016, which is now Uniplumo’s main production facility.

German supermarket chain Aldi claims to be Ireland’s largest vendor of fresh cut flowers, with an estimated market share of 21.1%. The retailer says that it sold 4.2 million bouquets through 2018, and distributor JZ Flowers supplies 33 million fresh flower stems annually to Aldi stores in Ireland.

JZ Flowers was established in 1990 in Britain, when Dutch entrepreneur Jelle Zwemstra imported flowers and plants from Holland to sell to florists in Yorkshire. JZ Flowers operates a 51,000 sq. ft. packing plant in Naas, where c.50 staff work solely to supply flowers to Aldi’s 137 Irish stores.

JZ Flowers and Aldi Ireland have been working together since 1999 and the retailer supply route is clearly lucrative. JZ Flowers International had turnover of £125m in 2017 and operates on a gross profit margin of 11.9%. Pre-tax profit in 2017 was £5m.

Photo: Sean Grimes, production manager at Uniplumo. (Pix: Julien Behal Photography)