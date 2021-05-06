This Netwatch CCTV Doesn’t Need Electricity

06 May 2021 | 08.28 am

Netwatch has introduced a mobile monitoring unit for any location where electric power is a challenge.

The says EcoCommander provides a sustainable energy solution, “bringing its own power and connectivity to protect people and assets in vulnerable locations”.

Netwatch says the device suits construction sites where power is not yet available, remote areas without access to electricity and for areas that are difficult to get to.

the CCTV unit is powered by a fuel cell that uses methanol and promises power for up to three months.

Technical operations manager Mick Lowry said: “We needed to provide a reliable power supply to keep critical security systems live for a sustained period of time, with an environmentally friendly energy source and low maintenance requirements. With the EcoCommander we have an accessible power source that will offer prolonged periods of power to these inhospitable locations.”

According to Lowry, the detection technology in the EcoCommander can identify a threat within seconds. An alarm is then sent to the Netwatch hubs where staff can issue a real-time audio warning.

Lowry added: “Another benefit is that often the threat to a remote site is around public safety concerns. So along with warning away potential criminals, we can issue a safety warning to innocent trespassers.”