Thirty Startups Selected For Google Mentoring

05 Sep 2017 | 11.30 am

A dog toy company is among 30 startups which have been selected for Google’s latest Adopt A Startup’ programme which begins next week. The lucky pampered pooch producer is Dublin-based Dog Day Design and the other companies chosen are evenly scattered geographically across the country.

The 30 startups will take part in a 12-week mentoring programme with Google staff and attend a programme of lectures and workshops at the company’s headquarters in Dublin.

Companies in Clare, Limerick, Louth, Wexford, Cork, Wexford, Mayo, Galway and Kilkenny as well as Dublin have been selected for the programme with businesses ranging from data analytics, frozen food and jewellery to aircraft asset management and, of course, the dog toys.

Eight of the participants will be chosen at the end of the programme for an opportunity to showcase the resulting improvements in their business and to pitch their business plans to members of Google Ireland’s leadership team, as well as prominent figures from the Irish startup community. The winning startup will receive €10,000 in AdWords credit as well as eligibility for the Google Cloud programme which comes with $100,000 Google Cloud credit.

The full list of startups is:

Company Region Website Aphix Software Louth http://www.aphixsoftware.com Bamboo Dublin https://bambooapp.ie/ BYOS by Melissa Curry Dublin http://byos.melissacurry.com/ CloudCARDS Clare http://www.cloudcards.ie Connectors Marketplace Dublin https://www.connectorsmarketplace.com/ Dog Day Design Dublin https://www.k9connectables.com P4ML (formerly Eirechrom) Cork/ Tipperary https://www.eirechrom.ie/ Eurocomply Dublin http://www.eurocomply.com/ FiftyOne Bikes Dublin https://fiftyonebikes.com/ Hexafly Meath http://hexafly.co/ Holos Ltd. Wexford http://holos.ie/ InvizBox Dublin https://www.invizbox.com/ Iricent Dublin http://iricent.com/ Melosity Dublin https://melosity.com/ Oodlique Mayo https://oodlique.com/ Ostoform Limerick http://designfactors.ie/medical-devices/ostoform Platform Avenue Cork https://www.platformavenue.com PlayTank Dublin https://about.playtank.net/ Rubberstamp.io Dublin Rubberstamp.io Run Angel Cork https://runangel.com/ Sproose Dublin https://sproose.io/ Strong Roots Dublin http://strongroots.ie Sustain Sister Dublin https://sustainsister.com The Galway Food Company Galway https://thegalwayfoodcompany.com/ TicketChain Dublin https://ticketchain.ie/ Tryilo Dublin https://tryilo.ie/ UrbanFox Dublin / Mayo http://www.urbanfox.ie/ usheru Dublin https://www.usheru.com Veri Kilkenny https://www.veri.ie/ Wellnice Foods t/a Wellnice Pops Limerick http://www.wellnicepops.ie/

Photo: Clare Colohan of The Galway Food Company with Google’s James Allen. (Pix: Shane O’Neill, SON Photo)