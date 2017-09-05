05 Sep 2017 | 11.30 am
Thirty Startups Selected For Google Mentoring
One firm will win €10,000 AdWords credit
A dog toy company is among 30 startups which have been selected for Google’s latest Adopt A Startup’ programme which begins next week. The lucky pampered pooch producer is Dublin-based Dog Day Design and the other companies chosen are evenly scattered geographically across the country.
The 30 startups will take part in a 12-week mentoring programme with Google staff and attend a programme of lectures and workshops at the company’s headquarters in Dublin.
Companies in Clare, Limerick, Louth, Wexford, Cork, Wexford, Mayo, Galway and Kilkenny as well as Dublin have been selected for the programme with businesses ranging from data analytics, frozen food and jewellery to aircraft asset management and, of course, the dog toys.
Eight of the participants will be chosen at the end of the programme for an opportunity to showcase the resulting improvements in their business and to pitch their business plans to members of Google Ireland’s leadership team, as well as prominent figures from the Irish startup community. The winning startup will receive €10,000 in AdWords credit as well as eligibility for the Google Cloud programme which comes with $100,000 Google Cloud credit.
The full list of startups is:
Photo: Clare Colohan of The Galway Food Company with Google’s James Allen. (Pix: Shane O’Neill, SON Photo)