Third Monthly Fall In Consumer Spending

20 Dec 2019 | 12.46 pm

Consumer spending fell for the third month in a row in November, with households spending 1.9% less year-on-year and clothing and footwear showing the biggest decline, at 5%.

That’s the result from Visa’s monthly consumer spending index, measuring spending of all payment types — cash, cheques and electronic payments.

For the first time since February 2018, e-commerce registered a worse performance than face-to-face. E-commerce spending was down 4.1% year-on-year, following a 0.8% rise in October, the sharpest reduction in spending in the series so far.

However Black Friday occurred on November 29, a week later than in 2018, and Cyber Monday was December 2.

Face-to-face spending also fell, but only by an annual rate of 0.6%. This may raise concerns for smaller retailers that rely on face-to-face spending during the festive period.

Visa is running a ‘Where You Shop Matters’ campaign to encourage consumers to shop local this Christmas, and its research shows that one in two shoppers would make purchases in a local business in the run up to Christmas, specifically to support local shopkeepers.

Country manager Philip Konopik said: “Although e-commerce fared badly in terms of spend in November, the sharp decline was likely influenced by the later than usual timing of Cyber Monday.

“Having said that, the high street seems to have weathered the storm much better, experiencing only a marginal decline. As our research shows, Irish shoppers are more inclined to shop locally during the festive season, so retailers will be hoping this translates into a positive sales performance in the last month of the year.”

The sharpest reduction in spending was in clothing and footwear, down 5% year-on-year, extending the current sequence of decline to eight months. Solid falls in expenditure also occurred in recreation and culture (4.4%) and miscellaneous goods and services (4.6%), while slight reductions were recorded in transport and communication (1.2%) and health and education (-1.3%).

Only three of eight monitored sectors showed rising expenditure in November. The most marked expansion was in hotels, restaurants & bars, where spending was up 5.2% year-on-year, the fastest rise since April. There were modest improvements in food and drink (2.1%) and household goods (0.1%).