Thinkhouse Leads Call For ‘Great Reset’

03 Jul 2020 | 03.01 pm

Companies from across the Ireland and UK’s creative sector have come together to launch The Great Reset, an initiative that hopes to maintain and promote the positive behaviours and environmental shifts created during lockdown.

The Great Reset aims to provide an opportunity to ‘reset’ and create work that meets the desire of most of the population and is in the best interests of both mankind and the future of our planet.

The idea was initiated by Purpose Disruptors, a network of mostly UK advertising insiders working together to reshape the industry to tackle climate change.

The initiative calls for people and organisations within the advertising, marketing and creative industries to pledge their support and #createthereset. Pledges include donating free media space, offering up creative time in response to Great Reset creative briefs and amplifying the campaign.

The Great Reset website enables people access resources and pledge support. This is accompanied by a White Paper written by strategists at Gravity Road and Dublin youth marketing agency Thinkhouse.

Laura Costello, senior strategist at Thinkhouse, commented: “Like many in our industry, we have pushed to demonstrate the effectiveness of sustainable brands, but now is the time to mobilise.

“The Whitepaper is for those who want to engage in meaningful conversation and action at this crucial moment. The Great Reset is for people who are, like us, ready to make a personal choice at a moment when we have a beautiful opportunity for change. This choice will require clarity, courage and commitment.”

Costello added that the White Paper sets out the need for people in the marketing industry to ‘reset ourselves’, ‘reset out work’ and ‘reset our impact’. She urged participants to read, digest and share the piece so that the message can be spread far and wide.

The launch is supported by virtual Great Reset gatherings held daily from 8th July until 16th July. These 90-minute sessions will be hosted by Purpose Disruptors and act as an opportunity for collaborators to learn, ask questions and understand how they can help and get involved, as well as offering an opportunity to meet like-minded people.

Thinkhouse founder Jane McDaid added: “Over 200 professionals from competing agencies have come together, facilitated by The Purpose Disruptors, to make this happen. This movement is about reshaping the marketing communications industry to serve people and the planet.

“To me that’s not a radical idea – it’s common sense. But it requires radical change and action from within our own organisations and our industry at large.

“The pandemic has allowed us pause, whilst our systems shift at a triple-fast-forwarded speed. In just a few months we have demonstrated unimagined human adaptability, nimble innovations, unusual partnerships, accelerated new ways of working. We saw decisive government action and efficient brilliant international co-operation. We’ve learnt that we have an untold capacity to adapt.”