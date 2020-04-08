Thermal Camera Detects Fever From Two Metres

08 Apr 2020 | 08.16 am

Lisburn company Mercury Security has developed a thermal screening camera that can detect if someone is suffering from a fever.

Mercury Security & Facilities Management says that its Mercury TC-1 camera can detect an elevated temperature in just under a second, allowing large numbers of people to be screened at one time. When subjects walk through the field of view together, the camera scans them without impeding their passage in any way. The Mercury TC-1 (pictured below) can measure body temperature from a distance of 1.5 to two metres.

Once installed and the desired temperature level programmed in, anyone with a higher temperature will trigger an audio and/or visual alert to notify the operator.

Chief executive Frank Cullen stated: “Operators can also import images and names of staff or visitors into the system, so in the event of anyone registering a high temperature, that person will be identified by name on screen. In the battle against Covid-19, quick and early detection of symptoms such as a high temperature can help save lives and minimise the spread of this deadly virus.”

He added that hospitals, supermarkets, and other essential workplaces could be made safer for staff and anyone entering by alerting management to this particular symptom.