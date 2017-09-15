The Sunday Business Post Adds New Section

15 Sep 2017 | 08.35 am

The Sunday Business Post is introducing a new section in the newspaper called Post Plus from this Sunday, September 17.

Editor Ian Kehoe said Post Plus will feature the best of the paper’s long form journalism, interviews and analysis. “The new format will increase the capacity for sports interviews and analysis and complement The Sunday Business Post’s digital offering,” said Kehoe.

A new ‘streamlined’ Money & Finance section will form part of Post Plus and will cover market analysis, tax, personal finance, investment strategy and results from private Irish businesses.

Kehoe added: “The Sunday Business Post has carved out a reputation for excellence in long form journalism and quality design. Post Plus will allow us to showcase those qualities in a new, improved format.

“The section will interrogate the issues that matter, with big names writing on big topics. Post Plus will include a special pull-out Money & Finance section which will keep our readers briefed in investments, markets and finance.”

Chief executive Siobhan Lennon stated: “The Sunday Business Post’s strong performance in the most recent ABC results shows that the commitment to award- winning journalism is paying off. This section represents continued investment in the product, and is the next step in the development of the newspaper. It will offer a better experience to our readers.”