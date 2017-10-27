27 Oct 2017 | 09.43 am

Women in the throes of labour have other things on their mind than packing hospital bags. A new business called The Stork Box is aiming to ease some of the hassle by selling prepacked maternity boxes with the essentials that expectant mothers will need once they get to hospital.

The two founders are sisters Sophie Cafolla and Dr Vicky O’Dwyer. Sophie has worked in marketing and event management for the last decade, while Vicky specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Sophie explains: “We had the idea for the hospital bag for a little while now as a question Vicky frequently gets asked is, what should I bring in my hospital bag? Having prepared our own bags ourselves, we knew that you have to go to a number of shops to get everything you need for both mum and baby. We wanted to make life a little easier for parents-to-be so we decided to create an online store that sells pre-packed hospital bags that are shipped directly to you. Our Mum bag has goods worth €80 and we sell it for €65.”

Shopify Platform

The mum’s hospital bag includes items such as shower gel and breastmilk storage bags. The baby bag contains babygros, nappies, Sudocrem and much more, and retails for €120. In addition, the sisters have designed and produced a range of vests and t-shirts with phrases such as ‘And so the adventure begins’, and ‘You’re only little once’.

The Stork Box website was built on the Shopify platform and looks good. According to Sophie: “I have worked in marketing and sponsorship so it wasn’t too difficult for me to identify what we wanted for the website and the best way of achieving it. The most challenging aspect for any website is keeping it fresh and engaging. It is also important to get feedback from your audience to ensure you are giving them what they want and not just what you think they want!”

The Stork Box only sells its products online and has sold around 100 boxes since launching in May 2017. “Our whole ethos is about convenience in an ever busy digital world so being online is what we are about,” says Sophie. “We don’t have a premise that gets natural footfall, so we need to ensure we are seen digitally and socially to get traffic and sales.

“You need to research your keywords, know your audience, write your content accordingly and keep adding and engaging with your target market. We work on a monthly strategy to address this challenge. As an online business, the most challenging aspect is ensure that you are seen online. This takes a lot of time, effort and expertise to get right.”

The founders’ aim is to grow their range to suit the needs of mums. “Our tagline is ‘With you while you grow’; this is at the core of our business model,” Sophie adds. “The most practical piece of advice we have received is to always be open to change. You never know what direction the business will end up taking. You need to listen to your audience, do your research, get feedback and then change accordingly.

Photo: Sophie Cafolla (right) and her sister Vicky O’Dwyer