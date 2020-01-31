The Soaring Cost Of Childcare Subsidies

31 Jan 2020 | 10.44 am

The cost of taxpayer subsidies to parents of young children and education providers has more than doubled in the past four years.

Department of Children data shows that the cost to taxpayers of subventing the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme increased to €328m last year from €172m in 2015.

There has been a similar expansion in the taxpayer subvention of various guises of the National Childcare Scheme, which came in at €166m in 2019 compared with €76m four years earlier.

Another initiative by the outgoing Fine Gael government and minister Katherine Zappone (pictured) has been a large increase in funding for childcare programmes delivery supports. These were negligible in 2016 and amounted to €76m in 2019.

Taxpayer subsidies for parents of young children and their educators and minders are set to increase by an additional €68m this year, an increase of 12%,

Despite the huge increase in taxpayer subsidies for the sector, many members of the Early Years Alliance are closing their premises to customers next Wednesday, February 5, for a street protest in Dublin.

The Early Years Alliance is an umbrella group consisting of the Association of Childhood Professionals, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, the National Community Childcare Forum, the National Childhood Network, Seas Suas and SIPTU.

The Alliance is demanding that the next government doubles funding to ECCE services, and ‘provide the necessary funding and mechanism’ for a Living Wage for early years educators in 2020.

Zappone has told childcare providers that shutter next Wednesday that they won’t be paid their subsidy for that day.

Pix: Rollingnews.ie