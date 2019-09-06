The SMEs Mulling An IPO

06 Sep 2019 | 01.59 pm

Fourteen SMEs including restaurant chain Camille Thai and The Sunday Business Post have joined a strategic financing programme to explore fundraising options including an Initial Public Offering.

The IPOready programme is run by Euronext Dublin and aims to equip participating companies with an in-depth understanding of all sources of finance available to them and determine which is most suited to their needs.

On completion, says Euronext, the participants will have the skillsets required to get their business investment ready, refine their pitch for investors and form a valuable network of peers, advisors and investors.

The intake this year also includes Cubic Telecom, HealthBeacon and O’Brien Fine Foods.

Last year twelve companies participated in the programme, including Atlantic Therapeutics, ATA Group, Finance Ireland and Devenish Nutrition. IPOready participants in the technology sector will have the opportunity to join Euronext Group’s TechShare programme and network with European entrepreneurs.

The stock exchange’ s head of listings Orla O’Gorman commented: “It is great to see so many ambitious companies in our IPOready 2019 cohort. Previous graduates of this programme have benefitted enormously from their participation, acquiring the necessary skills to determine which funding option is the right one for their business and how to engage with the investment community. “

Meanwhile, Business Post Media Group has announced a ‘significant investment’ in Digital DNA, the annual Belfast business and technology event which attracts over 3,000 people over two days.

Digital DNA CEO Simon Bailie stated: “This is a tremendous show of confidence in the future of Digital DNA and will help us accelerate our ambitious growth plans.”

“The investment fits our long-term strategy and plans as a digital media, events and services business,” said Enda O’Coineen, the Business Post publisher.

Photo (l-r): Louise McElligott of O’Brien Fine Foods; Jim Joyce of Health Beacon; Orla O’Gorman and Maurice Pratt, chairman of Uniphar (Pic: Orla Murray/SON Photographic)