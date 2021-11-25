The Perfect Coffee, Served By Algorithm

25 Nov 2021 | 08.51 am

What do you need to create a coffee taste algorithm to predict your perfect cup? A background in digital design and mechanical engineering, according to brothers Darragh and Keith Scanlon.

The Celbridge duo have created CoffeeHub.io, an online coffee subscription service which they say will give customers the opportunity to customise their coffee order for the perfect cup of coffee.

Darragh Scanlon said: “My brother and I have been working hard over the last year to develop the business and ensure the technology is delivering an accurate taste algorithm and an easy-to-use platform for customers.

“We have mechanical engineering and digital design backgrounds, and combining this with our passion for coffee has driven us to create this platform that helps coffee drinkers become coffee lovers and supports coffee roasters in Ireland.”

Among the local roasters that have signed up to the platform are Creed, Soma, Carrow, and Bad Habits.

Joining as a customer is free. You answer a ‘simple’ quiz to give some sense of your taste preferences, and the system suggests coffees with the strongest appeal in line with that.

The customer can purchase coffee directly from the roasters, via the website, and can use it to track what coffees they like or dislike. The platform also offers a subscription service with an adaptable schedule, so the coffee is delivered at a time most convenient for the customer.

“We’re working with the community of roasters in Ireland, and that’s what allows us to make the experience so tailored to what the consumer wants,” Scanlon added.

“We want to have as many coffee drinkers as possible subscribing to CoffeeHub.io and to see the platform growing hugely and becoming a very literal ‘hub’ for people who love good coffee or who want to find out more about good coffee.”

The platform is supported by Kildare Local Enterprise Office and MERITS Innovation Thinkspace, an innovation hub that supports digital and technology innovation in Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

Photo: CoffeeHub founders Keith Scanlon (left) and Darragh Scanlon