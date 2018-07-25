The Morgan Hotel Reopens With A Fifth Floor

25 Jul 2018 | 11.40 am

Dublin hotel The Morgan has reopened after a €15m investment in a full interior redesign and the addition of a fifth floor to the building.

The Fleet Street hotel had been closed since early this year to facilitate the work, which has added 39 bedrooms to make a total of 168, together with new public spaces and dining options.

The project, which began in January, included a full refurbishment of all existing guest bedrooms, the addition of 39 more and a full renovation of the ground floor of the hotel, which originally opened in 2001 and became a popular city centre hotel for tourists and the domestic market.

The Morgan is part of the Irish-owned and managed MHL Hotel Collection, a range of individual hotels in key city and resort locations throughout Ireland. In Dublin, it includes the InterContinental Dublin, The Spencer and Trinity City hotels, the Hilton, The Beacon and The Westin.

General manager Declan Curtis said: “With the continuing shortage of guest rooms in Dublin city centre, we are delighted to be able to open the new Morgan Hotel with an increased capacity of 168 new stylish and contemporary-design bedrooms.

“An additional fifth floor to the top of the building is very eye-catching from the outside, but we’ve also undertaken a complete redesign of the ground floor. Inspired by the vibrant Art Deco period, the hotel’s unique design features were created by architect Nikki O’Donnell, and we believe we have created a really stylish urban retreat in the bustling city centre.”

Among the attractions at the Morgan are its new Lobby Lounge, the 10 Fleet Street restaurant (pictured below) and the Ten Fleet Street Bar.