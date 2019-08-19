The Insurance Institute Joins Guaranteed Irish

19 Aug 2019 | 08.22 am

The Insurance Institute, the organisation responsible for providing training and development for the insurance industry, has been awarded the ‘Guaranteed Irish’ symbol.

CEO Dermot Murray stated: “We are a national organisation, with local institutes in Galway, Cork, Limerick, Sligo and Dublin. We consider our regional footprint to be the backbone of our organisation, and we aim to ensure we are connected to and supporting our members throughout the country.

“We pride ourselves on being Irish, and we place a strong value on the fact that we’re dedicated to educating and promoting the insurance profession in this country. We also prioritise inclusivity and we’re constantly looking for ways in which we can improve diversity within the industry.

“These organisational values of provenance, diversity and professionalism are strongly aligned with the ethos of Guaranteed Irish and so it is a wonderful collaboration for our organisation. We look forward to being able to display this symbol, which is a national seal of approval in terms of quality.”

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, commented: ““We are delighted to welcome The Insurance Institute as a member of Guaranteed Irish. The Guaranteed Irish symbol helps consumers and businesses to identify products and services that are better choices for communities across Ireland. We only award the symbol to companies which provide quality jobs, support local communities and are committed to Irish provenance.”

Photo: Brid O’Connell and Dermot Murray.