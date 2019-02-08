The Iconic Clayton Hotel Burlington Road

08 Feb 2019 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road The iconicis the perfect venue for large conferences and events, and offers much more than standard meeting rooms

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road is conveniently located just 30 minutes from Dublin Airport and a 15-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green. Our conference and event hotel caters for up to 1,200 delegates, with 20 supporting dedicated meeting rooms of varying sizes. All the meeting rooms have natural daylight and can accommodate from 2 to 100 delegates, making them ideal for private meetings or break-out spaces for conferences taking place in our conference centre.

Get Creative With Our Space

We invite you to transform our 2,100 square metre events venue for an international conference, exhibition, banquet dinner, a fashion runway or get creative with our space.

Our conference centre is divisible into six sections, making it extremely flexible for events of any size, from international seminars and hi-tech exhibitions to glamorous gala dinners.

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road conference centre also features 3Mbps WiFi per device. We can also offer private line WiFi, on-site AV technician support and an experienced events planning team.

Amazing Food Service

Our renowned executive head chef Finbarr Higgins and his team will exceed your expectations with their amazing food service delivery. In the past year they have cooked up a storm for over 40,000 guests that we have welcomed to our venue.

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road has 502 stylish bedrooms where delegates can relax and unwind. Guests also have complimentary access to the well equipped gym on the sixth floor, which offers spectacular views of city rooftops and the Dublin mountains.

Think Laterally

Think outside the box at Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Our spaces offer more than your standard meeting room. Our convenient location, ease of access and outstanding reputation are some of the many reasons businesses all over the world choose us as their preferred meetings and events venue.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact Us

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road

Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4

Tel: 353 1 618 5600

Email: events.burlingtonroad@claytonhotels.com

Web: claytonhotelburlingtonroad.com