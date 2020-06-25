The i Newspaper Available Nationwide

25 Jun 2020 | 03.31 pm

DMG Media Ireland is rolling out the i newspaper across Ireland from June 27.

Now printed at Smurfit Kappa in Kells, the daily newspaper was acquired last November from JPI Media for £50m by DMG Media, the consumer media business owned by DMGT.

Known for its fresh perspective on UK and World News, Business, Opinion, Lifestyle, Culture and Sport, the ‘i’ is published six days per week. The paper costs €2 on weekdays and €2.50 on Saturdays.

The i joins the DMG Media Ireland portfolio of the Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Mail on Sunday, MailOnline, Extra.ie, EVOKE and RollerCoaster.ie.

DMG Media Ireland chief executive Paul Henderson commented: “The i is an exciting read in its own right. In this market, it is an independent observation into our nearest neighbour and critical trading partner. With six months to Brexit, this daily insight will become increasingly important to the business and consumer market in Ireland.”

Prior to the DMGT acquisition in 2019, the ‘i’ had daily retail sales of c.170,000 per weekday and c.190,000 copies on Saturday. The website, inews.co.uk, attracts c.300,000 daily unique browsers.

In 2018, the ‘i’ generated £11m in cash operating income and operating profit from £34m revenue.

DMGT chairman Lord Rothermere commented at the time: “The acquisition of the ‘i’ is both strategically and financially compelling for DMGT and there is scope for potential synergies in the future, notably from DMG Media’s existing infrastructure and in advertising sales. We also see good opportunities to develop inews.co.uk, a growing digital media asset.”