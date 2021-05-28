The Hospitality Partnership Enters Data Analytics

28 May 2021 | 08.59 am

Sports and hospitality agency The Hospitality Partnership has launched Fulltime Analytics, a joint venture with global data analytics company Platformo.

THP says that Fulltime Analytics is a platform that connects all of an organisation’s data sources to help understand their fans better and boost commercial growth in areas such as ticketing, merchandise, fan engagement and sponsorship.

“It’s a bespoke analytics and marketing software offering tailored for the needs of the sports industry,” said chief executive Greg Slattery (pictured). “The product is designed to organise, analyse, and monetise data for organisations, something that has traditionally presented a challenge with information often sitting in isolated data silos and with different third-party suppliers.”

Shamrock Rovers has acted as guinea pig in a 12-month pilot project leading up to launch, and while the new company is initially focused on supporting organisations in the Irish market but has plans to expand to Britain and the US by the end of 2021.

Slattery added: “The sports industry is in the midst of a data revolution and we are really excited to bring the capabilities that Fulltime Analytics can offer to market. Sport is unlike any other industry in the world, when you consider the passion that fans have for their team. This creates really rich data sets which our technology uses to develop innovative commercial strategies for clients.

“There is a huge opportunity within the industry for those that adopt a data-driven approach as targeted marketing communications at the right time will deepen engagement with existing fans and also make their brand more appealing to a wider audience.”