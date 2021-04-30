The Examinership Process Explained

30 Apr 2021 | 11.34 am

Sarah O’Toole explains the process surrounding Examinership for insolvent companies

With an increasing number of businesses across all sectors facing significant ongoing loss arising out of measures imposed in connection with Covid-19, insolvency will unfortunately be inevitable for some.

Directors of insolvent companies are advised to take immediate steps to review any prospect of survival, including Examinership.

Examinership is the process whereby an insolvent company is placed in the protection of the Court to assist with its survival. Where a company is or is likely to be unable to pay its debts, and no resolution has been passed or order made for the winding up of the company, a petition may be presented to the Circuit Court or the High Court to appoint an examiner.

A petition for Examinership may be presented by:

• The company

• The directors of the company

• Any secured, unsecured, contingent or prospective creditor (including an employee)

• Members representing 10% or more of paid-up capital of the company.

The court will only make such an order if it is satisfied that there is a reasonable prospect of the survival of the company and the whole or any part of its undertaking as a going concern. Therefore examinership should only be pursued if a practical view is taken that there is a reasonable prospect that a company can survive if the period of protection is applied by the court.

What is the effect of Court Protection?

Where an order is made by the High Court to put a company into examinership, the company is placed in the court’s protection and for a period of 70 days from the date of the petition (which may be extended to a maximum of 100 days) the creditors of the company are prevented from taking any action to enforce any judgments or any security against the company.

During this period, no winding up proceedings may be commenced, no receiver can be appointed, no attachment or execution against assets, nor any attempt to repossess goods under a hire purchase agreement will be allowed as against the company in question. Furthermore, no steps can be taken against any third party who has guaranteed the liabilities of the company.

Role of the Examiner

Once appointed, the role of the examiner is to examine the state of the company’s affairs, consider the viability of the company and, if possible, prepare a Scheme of Arrangement for the company’s financial survival.

Following the appointment of the examiner, the directors of the company remain responsible for the day to day management of the company, which differs from liquidations or receiverships.

Scheme of Arrangement

The Scheme of Arrangement will be put to the shareholders and creditors for approval. It will be deemed to be accepted by the creditors if passed by a majority in number and value of any class whose interests or claims would be impaired by the proposals.

Once voted on by the shareholders and creditors, the examiner must then report on the outcome to the court. If the Scheme of Arrangement has not been accepted, the court will usually bring the examinership to an end and a receiver or liquidator may be appointed.

If the scheme has been accepted, a hearing date will be set for the court to consider it. Any creditor or member whose claim or interest would be impaired if the scheme is confirmed may appear and be heard at this hearing.

The court has a discretion to confirm the Scheme of Arrangement, confirm it subject to modifications, or refuse to confirm it.

If the court confirms the Scheme of Arrangement, it will then fix a date for the implementation of the scheme, which will not be later than 21 days from the date of its approval. On the date of implementation, the role of the examiner ceases and the company is released from the court’s protection.

The Scheme of Arrangement will then be binding on the company, its shareholders and creditors. Measures which may be included in a scheme include the forced termination of onerous contracts, or a requirement that a portion of the company’s debt is written off.

Although the cost of the examinership process must be considered at the outset, examinership has proved to be a successful means of survival for many companies struggling financially given the advantages offered by court protection.

• Sarah O’Toole (pictured) is a Senior Associate in law firm BHSM. Email sotoole@bhsm.ie