The European Cities Favoured By Property Investors

14 Nov 2019 | 10.42 am

Dublin ranks at number 12 out of 31 European cities for real estate investment, but a lack of residential property and poor transport infrastructure will constrain future growth.

That’s all in a new report from PwC and the Urban Land Institute (ULI), Emerging Trends Europe, based on the views of 900 real estate professionals across the continent.

Dublin’s position is down to political stability, a pro-business environment and being able to attract young people from all over Europe, the report states, and that explains the record take-up in the capital’s office sector, led by tech giants and “set to continue”.

The fact that there’s a stable 4% yield on prime office space counts too, with “investors coming to Dublin who normally would not, because their natural home would have been London”, such as German, French and Asian funds.

Paris topped the list as overall favourite for 2020, with Berlin and Frankfurt next in line.

PwC real estate leader Joanne Kelly (pictured) commented: “Dublin’s real estate prospects remain strong, according to Emerging Trends Europe’s respondents. Investment returns remain stable for Dublin and at least at a par with other European cities. We see Dublin’s office market having benefited from ‘Brexit demand’, with new international investors looking to Dublin as their London equivalent.

“However, we see a softening of sentiment in the Dublin market, primarily due to a deficit in infrastructural transport impacting connectivity as well as the lack of housing and any damaging effects of a potential hard Brexit. The market size and liquidity should also be borne in mind. Dublin still represents a very small portion of the commercial real estate market in Europe and has been factored in for the first time in this year’s report.”

For Europe overall, the report sees real estate income retaining its broad appeal to investors, especially in comparison to other asset classes, as interest rates are set to stay lower for longer and bond yields in many European countries are in negative territory.

ULI Ireland chairman Tom Dunne added: “The search for secure, stable income explains the continued strong interest from investors who are continuing to allocate vast amounts of capital to real estate, especially in comparison to other asset classes.

“At the same time, the entry to the new decade is marked by many more market participants thinking strategically about the bigger investment picture in which mixed-use, smart mobility, density and greater use of technology are all integral to the success of locations in which they invest.”

But there’s caution mixed with the positive. Two thirds of survey respondents say rising construction costs will have the biggest impact on their business in 2020. This is particularly significant for those investors relying on a build-to-core strategy.

A lack of affordable housing also remains an area of concern and opportunity, with a majority saying they believe the problem will worsen over the next five years, a sharp increase on last year.

At a macro level, international and European political instability were rated as key concerns by 70% of survey respondents respectively. Concern over national politics is affecting investor sentiment towards the UK and German markets.

The full report is available here.