The Cliffs Of Moher? Now There’s An App

30 Jul 2021 | 10.05 am

Visitors who arrive to view the Cliffs of Moher will now be able to access a comprehensive range of information about the site, following the release of a new mobile app.

With free wifi available throughout the main Cliffs of Moher Centre building and viewing platforms, visitors will be able to hear and see a range of information about the Cliffs via their smartphone.

The app also features 13 audio tracks narrated by Conor Tallon and featuring contributions from people with an intrinsic knowledge of the history, geology, flora and fauna of the country’s most visited natural attraction.

Chairperson Bobby Kerr said: “A key feature of the new app is to educate visitors and to significantly improve visitor experience while on-site, but also in the pre- and post-stages of their visit. It will be effective in providing information to helping guests find their way and to make the most out of their day.”

Visitor experience director Geraldine Enright added: “The launch of this interactive app ties in with our sustainability ethos as it will greatly reduce the amount of information brochures being distributed on site. Everything from a map of the attraction to the weather forecast and items of local interest is there on the app.

“The audio tracks will provide context and extra life to what visitors are experiencing during their trip. Our staff provide local insight on the myths, history and the biodiversity of the site, while the busking tradition at the site and the traditional music of North Clare and the wider county also feature.”

Developed by Digisoft.tv, the app is available on the Apple App Store and at Google Play.

Photo (l-r): Leonard Cleary Clare County Council, Bobby Kerr and Geraldine Enright. (Pic: Eamon Ward)