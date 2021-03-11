The Business Show To Focus On Covid Recovery

11 Mar 2021 | 02.34 pm

The keynote speaker at this year’s Business Show will be Luke O’Neill, Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, who has become a household name across the country due to his pronouncements and advice on Covid-19.

The virtual event on April 22 will focus on the theme ‘Rebooting Ireland: Shaping the Future of Irish Business’.

Prof O’Neill will be joined on the platform by Francesca McDonagh, group chief executive of Bank of Ireland, Mark Little of Kinzen, Nicola McClafferty, partner at Draper Esprit, Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy (pictured), Thiel Advisors boss Fred Thiel, and British minister of state for trade policy Greg Hands.

Expleo and Electric Ireland are show sponsors, and the virtual summit has been organised by the Dublin Tech Summit team.

Expleo Ireland managing director Phil Codd said: “As we edge closer to the next normal, Expleo wants to play an active role in guiding the strategies of businesses, particularly when it comes to future-proofing operations with robust digital transformation initiatives. We are proud to be working alongside a community of like-minded businesses in a collaborative and forward thinking environment.”

More information and tickets are available here.