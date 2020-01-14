The Benefits Of Living And Working In Portugal

14 Jan 2020 | 10.32 am

Anyone likely to be working in Portugal should be interested in a conference in Dublin that will showcase living and working opportunities in that country.

The Living and Working in Portugal Conference is organised by the Ireland Portugal Business Network and will take place in the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge on Tuesday February 4.

The morning session will cover doing business in Portugal and the afternoon session will deal with living and working in Portugal from an individual or family point of view.

The organisers say that Portugal has some of Europe’s most attractive tax breaks, both for business and for individuals and families moving there to work, or retirees, and these will be fully explained during the seminars and Q&A sessions.

Chairwoman Aoife Healy said: “Portugal offers a range of opportunity and advantages to many people, from senior executives and business leaders, to part-time workers and those beginning their careers. Of particular interest are opportunities for the retired and senior living communities, to avail of significant lifestyle and financial benefits.”

She added that at the conference a team of experts will deliver presentations including an introduction to some of the most attractive tax schemes in Europe, including the Non-Habitual Residents scheme and its implications for retirement, dividends, and employee income.

“Portugal is a fast-expanding market with a large demand for skilled professionals. From an employment perspective, there are major opportunities with a growing economy and a vibrant business scene from Porto to the Algarve,” Healy added..

“Portugal is also frequently ranked as one of the most attractive places to retire due to low cost of living, financial incentives, ease of buying property, acquiring residency and access to high quality healthcare.”

Among the speakers will be Geoffrey Graham of EDGE law firm, Gavin Scott of Blevins Franks International, and Luis Reis of Portugal’s inward investment agency AICEP, together with experts from the Portuguese branches of companies such as PwC.

The full programme is available here. Admission to the event is free and registration is here.

Photo(l-r): Ralph Victory, Ireland’s ambassador to Portugal, Aoife Healy, and Anne Lanigan of Enterprise Ireland