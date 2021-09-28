Remote Employees Concerned About Lack of Recognition and Rewards

28 Sep 2021 | 09.00 am

Research reveals that remote employees are concerned about a lack of recognition and rewards

As we face a post-pandemic return to the office, and many companies adapt to a new way of conducting business, research conducted by Blackhawk Network* has shed interesting insights into employee perception of rewarding and incentives

Of 2,000 respondents surveyed, 37% of employees say they are not rewarded or recognised at work, while almost a quarter believe it has become more difficult to earn recognition or a reward since the pandemic started.

Survey responses indicated that 45% of employees would most like to be rewarded and recognised for the ongoing effort they put in at work.

With remote working, it can be difficult for senior leaders to be aware of the great work that has continued across a business. The normalisation of Zoom and Team meetings, and virtual coffee breaks, have replaced the traditional workplace, where achievements were more easily evident and celebrated on a day-to-day basis.

Identifying Top Performers

Terry Spence (pictured), Director of Sales, B2B for One4all, suggests that regularly checking in with line managers can give visibility of employees who have contributed consistently across what has been a really difficult year. “It has been encouraging to hear that many employers are adapting this approach, and can reward those working remotely through digital channels like, for example, the One4all Digital Gift Card,” says Spence.

92% of respondents say it’s important that an employee benefit has a positive impact on financial wellbeing, while 40% identified a ‘prepaid card that offers rewards for everyday spending’ as one of the top three benefits that would be most valuable to them. The proportion increased to 48% among people aged 46 and over. While cash bonuses are popular too, a cash payment is subject to tax, and is also easily forgotten by employees, as the additional money is often spent on household bills or incidentals.

Small Benefit Exemption

Under the Revenue Commissioners’ Small Benefit Exemption scheme, employers can give up to €500 in a once-off payment per employee per annum in One4all Gift Cards, free of any tax, PRSI and USC charge. “As we approach the last quarter in the business year, it presents a real opportunity to reward employees, and leverage the power of a heartfelt thank you after a tough year,” says Spence.

“We’ve heard from many of our corporate clients that this year, more than ever, they want to reward their employees. While the economy is gradually opening up, there is still an element of doubt over the annual Christmas party, or seeing employees in-person to gift bonuses. In this context, many employers are seeking cost-effective ways to express their gratitude, and the One4all Gift Card range provides simple solutions.”

One4all continues to lead the rewards and incentives sector, backed by parent company Blackhawk Network, with market-leading products like its bike to work incentive, Cyclescheme, and a world-first with the One4all Digital Gift Card, a video or photo-customisable gift card that can be sent and spent by text or email. Its Chip & PIN Gift Card is available in values from €150 to €500, and is ideal for online shopping once activated with photo ID, in line with EU legislation requiring additional safety measures for recipients of higher load value e-money products, as governed by the Central Bank.

*June 2021: Research commissioned by Blackhawk Network and conducted by Sapio Research of 2,000 survey respondents.