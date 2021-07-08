Texthelp Acquires Danish Firm Wizkids

08 Jul 2021 | 09.08 am

Belfast literacy technology company Texthelp has acquired Danish firm Wizkids, an educational technology concern specialising in accessibility tools and data synchronisation.

Wizkids accessibility technology will work with Texthelp’s existing accessibility tools to offer a wider and improved range of assistive technology and educational technology management tools to their customers in Britain and Europe, the company says.

Chief executive Martin McKay (pictured) said: “Wizkids are the market leader in Denmark and Sweden, and can help us achieve our goal to be the number one provider of assistive technology globally.

“By bringing together our technologies, we believe we can bring stronger math products to the Nordics, and bring Wizkids’ Edulife product to our large and growing education customer base around the world.

“We want to continue to provide our shared customers with the wide choice of tools currently available to them and improve their user experience. In the future, our combined expertise and reach will drive more rapid product improvements for many more people around the world.”

The acquisition follows Texthelp’s purchase of the Lingit Group last March, including Lingit, LexAble and Claro Software, which provide a range of assistive technology tools.

Wizkids chief executive Jonas Lund added: “Wizkids becoming part of the Texthelp group is really something special and the climax in our journey so far. Joining the group will allow us to reach many more students and make a greater impact with our products across multiple geographies.

“I am looking forward to working with Martin and the wider combined team in the Texthelp Group as we work towards our shared goal of an even playing field for all”.

The acquisition will add Wizkids’ 50 staffers to Texthelp’s existing complement of 240 in Belfast, Britain, Norway the US and Australia.