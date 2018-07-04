Text Disc For Car Insurance Quote

04 Jul 2018 | 10.14 am

Post Insurance has launched Winning Discs, a mobile phone-based insurance switching facility.

Consumers use their mobile phone to take a picture of their car insurance disc and then text the photo to 086 180 3012. Post Insurance will then call or text the participating driver before their renewal for a car insurance quote.

Gary Finnerty (pictured), Head of Marketing at Post Insurance, commented: “Moving car insurance can be frustrating and time-consuming and that’s why we’ve made that process simpler and quicker with our new Winning Discs facility.

“With steep fluctuations in car insurance pricing between providers, we’re confident that there’ll be a strong consumer interest in this new initiative. Crucially, we will not contact you if we do not believe we could offer you real value.”

As an incentive, motorists who text the image of their disc to Post Insurance will be entered in a draw to win a new Toyota Corolla.

Post Insurance has 170,000 customers and offers a range of motor, home and life insurance products. Home insurance is underwritten by Aviva and life assurance policies are underwritten and provided by New Ireland.