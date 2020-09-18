Test Case On Business Interruption Insurance

18 Sep 2020 | 02.42 pm

A judgment in the High Court in London has provided clarity on some of the contractual uncertainties regarding coverage and causation in respect of non-damage business interruption policies.

The test case was taken by the Financial Conduct Authority concerning eight insurers, to determine whether certain business interruption insurance policies provide cover to businesses during Covid-19.

The Court found in favour of the policyholders’ arguments presented by the FCA on the majority of the key issues.

ByrneWallace partner Mark O’Shaughnessy commented: “The decision has been welcomed by policyholders who would have been compelled to individually resolve disputes regarding the cover provided under their policy with insurers. Certain claims which have been held up pending the outcome of the decision are expected to be paid out to businesses across the UK.

“However, some policyholders will be disappointed that the decision does not favour their particular claim. For example, anything short of a complete business closure would not satisfy a claim under a ‘prevention of access’ clause.”

This decision is not legally binding in Ireland. The position here is presently informed by the Central Bank’s Business Interruption Supervisory Framework.

“Nonetheless, this decision is good news for Irish policyholders,” O’Shaugnessy added. “ByrneWallace expects this decision to have repercussions for businesses and insurers in Ireland, especially for insurers who write business interruption policies on terms which are similar if not identical to those ruled upon in the UK.”

Coverage

The High Court examined a representative sample of policy wordings and in its consideration of coverage it looked at clauses dealing with disease cover, denial of access cover, as well as hybrid provisions which provide cover when restrictions are imposed on a premises due to the presence of a notifiable disease.

Disease cover The court found that most, not all, of the disease clauses in the sample policies examined provided cover in the circumstances of the Covid pandemic. For policies that purported to limit cover to a certain radius of an insured location, the occurrence of a single case of Covid within that radius-limit could amount to a notifiable disease on an insured policyholder’s premises i.e. the disease does not necessarily need to occur on the policyholder’s actual premises.

Importantly, cover was not limited to outbreaks wholly within the relevant policy area, because the policy wordings in question did not expressly state that the disease should only occur within that area.

Denial of access cover The High Court found that that cover would be provided in certain denial of access clauses, depending on the wording of the policy and depending on how the business was affected by the government response to the pandemic.

The circumstances of the business closure would be relevant, whether the business was subject to a mandatory closure order, affecting for example, gyms, cinemas and nightclubs and whether the business was ordered to close completely or not.

The court favoured one insurer’s argument, pointing out that ‘prevention’ of access was not the same thing as ‘hindrance’ of access and held that the result of the government action or advice must be the closure of the premises for the purposes of carrying on the business as defined in the policy schedule, not just operating at reduced capacity.

Mary Jane Fegan (pictured), senior associate in Byrne Wallace, commented: “The court provided guidance to pubs and restaurants, making the distinction between ‘prevention’ of access (which would be covered) and the ability to gain access to a restaurant for the purposes of carrying on part of the business which provides a takeaway service (which would not be covered).

“On hybrid provisions, again the court favoured an interpretation of the disease clauses as not being limited to a local outbreak of the disease only. On the prevention of access element, the court found that the restriction must be mandatory, which will depend on the circumstances of the business closure and the terms of the particular policy.”

What Next?

The view from ByrneWallace is that the decision is complex and will have different implications for insurers depending on the aspects of the policies which are affected by the judgment. Insurers are presently assessing the impact of the judgment and some have commented that the decision affirms its policy interpretations.

O’Shaughnessy added: “There is some speculation which suggests that the ultimate cost of insurers’ liabilities may be less than originally estimated, which may result in insurers paying out and moving on, whilst other insurers may appeal the decision. Businesses should review their insurance policies and take advice to establish whether their business interruption claim could be assessed more favourably now.”