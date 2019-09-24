Tesco Suppliers To Halve Food Waste

24 Sep 2019 | 11.36 am

A dozen fresh food producers have joined with Tesco Ireland in a plan to cut levels of food waste by 50% by the year 2030.

All twelve supply the supermarket chain with own-label produce, and have committed to a plan that involves targeting, measuring and then taking action to cut waste at their own sites.

Among the twelve are Aryzta, Country Crest, Keelings, Total Produce, and Manor Farm, and they join some of Tesco’s other own-label suppliers who have already signed up to the same agreement, including Hilton, Kepak, Kerry, Greencore and Ornua.

Tesco chief executive Kari Daniels said: “At Tesco, we have no time for waste. We were the first retailer in Ireland to launch a national surplus food donations programme which has provided over 9 million meals to those in need to date, in partnership with FoodCloud.

“As a food business, we will inevitably have a level of food waste in our business. That’s why it is so important that we’re tackling waste right across the supply chain – both at branded and own-brand levels.”

FoodCloud co-founder Aoibheann O’Brien added: “FoodCloud are delighted to continue to partner with Tesco in achieving their ambitious goals on reducing food waste. This now includes partnering with many of their suppliers in rescuing and redistributing surplus food from across the supply chain to communities across Ireland.”

The twelve own-label suppliers that have signed up to partner with Tesco in this scheme are: