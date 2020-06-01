Tesco Rolling Out Queue Management System

01 Jun 2020 | 11.57 am

Tesco Ireland will introduce a computer-based customer number and queue management system in its stores nationwide as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a successful trial at its Greystones store, the company will introduce the monitor-based 3D imaging system, which will count customer numbers entering and exiting stores.

The new screen technology will roll out across the majority of Tesco’s stores, starting with its 60 largest Superstore and Extra outlets in the coming weeks, with a tailored version for its Express stores in due course.

The computerised system is being provided to Tesco Ireland by Wanzl, a German company with operations in Kildare. Wanzl supplies and manages shopping trolleys for Tesco in several European countries.

The Wanzl technology to manage Tesco customer numbers is based on a 3D body imaging system capturing shapes and numbers only, and not pictures.

The technology indicates the number of people in store at any one time, highlighting for customers when it is safe to enter with directional arrows permitting entry, or a stop sign to advise them to wait.

Geoff Byrne, chief operating officer with Tesco Ireland, described the system as a simple and accurate way of reducing queue times. “We continue to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we continue to prioritise their safety when shopping with us,” Byrne added.

According to David Murphy, store manager of Tesco Greystones, where the successful trial of the system was held, customers responded well and feedback was good.

“It gives both my team great peace of mind for managing the numbers in store at any given time, and for customers to know they’re entering a safe environment as well. With social distancing and the management of the flow of people likely to be with us for the near future, this technology is very important,” said Murphy.

Photo: Tesco’s queue management system in action at its Greystones store (Pic: Naoise Culhane)