Tesco Launches Charity Food Appeal

13 Jul 2020 | 09.34 am

Tesco will this week ask shoppers to donate a food product when they shop in the retailer’s stores, which will then be distributed to local charities and food banks.

The food appeal will run in 90 Tesco stores nationwide between July 13 and 19, excluding Tesco Express and Metro outlets. FoodCloud will distribute the food that is collected by Tesco.

Tesco has run food appeals annually for the past seven years with FoodCloud but is extending the initiative for the first time this year to seven days.

Shoppers are asked to add an additional non-perishable item to their baskets and then add that product to an assigned shopping trolley when they are leaving the shop. Dedicated food appeal shopping trolleys will be clearly on display in the participating Tesco stores.

Non-perishable foods such as tea bags, biscuits, breakfast cereals and tinned goods are primarily being sought. Suitable food products also include pasta, rice, packet soup, nuts and seeds.

All items donated this week will be shared with over 130 partner causes from the Tesco Surplus Food Donations Programme, operated in partnership with FoodCloud.

Kari Daniels (pictured), CEO of Tesco Ireland, said that demand for food from local community groups supporting those most in need is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will be encouraging our customers to support if they can, by donating one item from their shop, to help people in their communities at this time,” Daniels added.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tesco Ireland has donated €150,000 to three national charities supporting the elderly and infirm: Alone, Family Carers Ireland and Age Action. In addition, Tesco also donated €240,000 to 906 local causes through its Community Fund Programme.