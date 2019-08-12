Tesco Ireland Joins 30% Club

12 Aug 2019 | 02.13 pm

Tesco Ireland has become the 250th member of the 30% Club Ireland, which champions diversity in the workplace.

The 30% Club Ireland was launched in 2015 with a goal to achieve better gender balance at senior decision-making levels in leading Irish businesses. Specifically, it aims to have a minimum of 30% female representation on boards and at senior management.

Tesco Ireland currently has a 40% female representation on the Irish leadership team, as well as a 50:50 gender split across its 13,000 workforce.

A voluntary movement of national and international companies across a wider range of sectors, earlier this year, the 30% Club Ireland announced that Mary and Martin McAleese would be joint patrons of the business-led effort.

Recent government figures show that only 16.4% of the positions on boards of Irish-listed companies are held by women, far behind the European average of 26%. Almost one-third have no female board members at all.

Carol Andrews, who is country lead of the 30% Club Ireland and a managing director at BNY Mellon Ireland, said that the organisation was delighted to have Tesco on board as members.

“As a significant multi-site employer in Ireland, it also furthers our aim to extend support, inclusion and action across the country. We look forward to a fruitful relationship going forward,” Andrews added.

Kari Daniels, CEO of Tesco Ireland, said that Tesco is proud to be “a diverse and inclusive company, where everyone is welcome”. “As one of only 13 Irish Best Workplaces for Women, we’re very proud to make this acknowledgement and commitment to continuing to be a workplace of equal opportunity,” she continued.

Photo: Carol Andrews (left) and Kari Daniels