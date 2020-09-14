Tesco Invests In Defibrillator Network

14 Sep 2020 | 03.19 pm

Tesco Ireland is to launch a network of defibrillators in 100 of its stores across Ireland.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) units are easy to use and are designed to support first responders and members of the community to assist in caring for someone suffering from a cardiac incident.

While the first point of call is always to alert the ambulance services, the user is guided by the machine on what to do to assist until trained paramedics arrive. The units provide real-time visual and verbal feedback to the user on the force and rate of CPR compression during resuscitation.

Since 2014, Tesco has donated over €12,500 to various community groups to fund the purchase of defibrillators in their community, including sports groups, civil defence branches and local dedicated defibrillator groups, across Ireland.

Geoff Byrne, chief operating officer with Tesco Ireland, said that the AED initiative is a significant investment by the retailer. “We wanted to support our communities and give peace of mind to our customers and the general public that should an emergency arise, a potentially life-saving defibrillator is available.”

Paul Downes, director of communications at St John Ambulance Ireland, pointed out that most cardiac arrests in Ireland occur out of hospital and often close to a friend or a family member. “In these urgent situations, the accessibility of an AED is vital. The patient’s chance of survival increases greatly if an AED can be deployed early in the rescue.

“Tesco adding 100 new machines to the network of AEDs already publicly available nationwide is a great help to first responders and potentially lifesaving to patients.”

Photo: Geoff Byrne (left) and Tony Panu, Tesco Swords Holywell (Credit: Naoise Culhane)