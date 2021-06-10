Tesco Expanding Home Delivery Service

10 Jun 2021 | 08.32 am

Tesco Ireland plans to recruit 225 new drivers for its grocery home shopping services and is adding 100 new delivery vans.

Tesco offers services its online customers from 34 stores and delivers c.2.5 million grocery items weekly. Prior to Covid, c.3% of Tesco online deliveries went to over-65 customers. This cohort now accounts for 14% of online weekly orders.

Last year Tesco opened 11 Click & Collect sites nationwide. This is a free service where a customer chooses a dedicated two-hour slot, they drive to the store carpark and collect their pre-ordered goods.

Tesco Ireland CEO Kari Daniels commented: “As our home shopping services – delivery and Click & Collect – continue to grow, we now need to recruit 225 more drivers to support this expansion.”

Roles will be coming on stream over a phased basis in the coming weeks and those interested in applying can find out more at Tesco.ie/careers.

Tesco has 151 in Ireland and employs over 13,000 people.

Photo: Tesco employees Sarah Kenny and Damien Thompson. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)